La polemica di Elon Musk con uno dei sommozzatori dell’operazione di recupero in Thailandia

Su suggerimento di @paturnio, il gatto saturnio.

Come riporta Vox, Elon Musk è entrato in polemica con uno dei soccorritori dei bambini rimasti intrappolati in una grotta thailandese qualche settimana fa.

While the rest of the world celebrated the rescue of 12 Thai boys and their soccer coach trapped in a cave in northern Thailand this week, Elon Musk is still mad his plan to help out didn’t work. And he’s throwing a fit on Twitter — he baselessly accused one of the British divers involved in the mission of being a pedophile.