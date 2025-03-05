c00cina: La scienza dietro i fili della mozzarella

In questo articolo su Scientific American la giornalista scientifica Meghan Bartels , ci spiega perché alcuni formaggi si sciolgono in una delizia filante, mentre altri semplicemente no.

Forget black holes or the origins of life—this is the sort of question that science was created to address.

Prateek Sharma, scienziato alimentare presso la Utah State University dice che è tutta colpa (o merito?) di una proteina, la caseina

In milk, casein delivers the vital nutrients calcium and phosphate to a calf, lamb or baby. But the cheese-making process turns casein into a network held together by weak bonds and studded with molecules of water and fat.

In general, the dissolution of that network—the melting of the cheese—plays out in stages as the cheese is heated, Sharma says. First, beginning as cool as around room temperature, the cheese’s assorted fats will begin to melt and seep out of the network, floating to the surface (this is why cheese gets sweaty). Next, as the cheese reaches the temperature of water from a hot tap, the proteins within it start losing water, shrinking and softening. By around 160 degrees Fahrenheit (circa 70° n.d.c.) the melting process is complete.