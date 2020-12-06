L’altra crisi sanitaria che aspetta Biden: “l’epidemia” di tossicodipendenza.

Negli Stati Uniti le morti per overdose sono passate dai 47000 decessi del 2014 agli oltre 76 mila casi registrati tra aprile 2019 ed aprile 2020. E le cose paiono destinate a peggiorare.

Federal health officials say the drug crisis has only been amplified by months of social isolation, high unemployment and the diversion of resources to combat the virus.

“Since the pandemic hit we have not been able to control the opioid epidemic,” said Nora Volkow, the long-serving director of the National Institute on Drug Abuse, in an interview. “Our vulnerabilities have just gotten worse.”