L’amministrazione Trump annuncia un pacchetto di aiuti per gli agricoltori colpiti dai dazi [EN]

A cura di @Billy Pilgrim.

Come riporta il New York Times, l’amministrazione Trump ha annunciato un pacchetto di aiuti da 12 miliardi di dollari per sostenere gli agricoltori colpiti dalla guerra commerciale innescata dallo stesso Trump.

Come riportato dal New York Times, la mossa non è stata accolta benissimo, neanche all’interno del Partito Repubblicano:

The move drew swift condemnation from many farm groups and lawmakers, including several in his own party, who worry about a cascade of unintended consequences that may be just beginning. One farm-group study estimates that corn, wheat and soybean farmers in the United States have already lost more — $13 billion — than the administration is proposing to provide as a result of the trade war. The prospect of retaliation has upended global markets for soybeans, meat and other American farm exports, and farmers are warning that tariffs are costing them valuable foreign contracts that took years to win.

“You have a terrible policy that sends farmers to the poorhouse, and then you put them on welfare, and we borrow the money from other countries,” Senator Bob Corker, Republican of Tennessee, told reporters on Capitol Hill. “It’s hard to believe there isn’t an outright revolt right now in Congress.”