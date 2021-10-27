Laura Bassi [En]

Un articolo di Medium ci introduce alla figura di Laura Bassi, accademica italiana, prima donna ad ottenere una cattedra universitaria in una disciplina scientifica in Europa e 25esimo membro dei benedettini dell’Accademia delle Scienze dell’Istituto di Bologna.

Laura Maria Caterina Bassi (1711–1778) was born at the end of October 1711, in the Papal city state of Bologna. Her brightness was shining already at a young age. Initially she was followed by her cousin, Father Lorenzo Stegani, who taught her French, Latin and mathematics, all of which she quickly and equally mastered. When she was 13, her tutor, physician Gaetano Tacconi, was granted her parents’ permission to teach her logic, physics, psychology and other subjects taught in universities that she — being a woman — couldn’t attend.

As if this was not already remarkable enough, that same year, after another public defence of 12 theses on the nature of water as a natural element, Laura was officially appointed to a chair of Physics at the University of Bologna, making her the first female academic with a salaried teaching position in a scientific field we have records for in the Western World.