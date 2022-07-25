L’economia ai tempi della guerra russo-ucraina / 25 luglio – 7 agosto

Reuters riporta la firma dell’accordo sul grano tra Russia ed Ucraina, avvenuta in Turchia:

Russia and Ukraine signed a landmark deal on Friday to unblock grain exports from Black Sea ports and ease an international food crisis while the United States pledged more military support five months into the invasion.

Friday’s deal means around $10 billion worth of grain will be available for sale with roughly 20 million tons of last year’s harvest that can now be exported, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said.