Lisa Cook and the fight for the Fed

Un nuovo episodio del podcast Planet Money, di NPR.
The Federal Reserve has been under intense pressure from President Donald Trump as he pushes for more control over the historically independent agency. The Fed is tasked with keeping inflation and unemployment under control, and it’s supposed to be insulated from politics so it can do whatever is necessary for the economy. But Trump has been openly saying he wants interest rates to be lower. A lot lower.
Commenta qui sotto e segui le linee guida del sito.