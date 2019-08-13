Lo scandalo Yaniv è il prodotto finale dell’attivismo trans [EN]

A cura di @Perodatrent.

Megan Murphy, scrittrice femminista, commenta sullo Spectator alcuni episodi di cronaca giudiziaria canadese che mettono in luce le contraddizioni tra l’attivismo transgender e la legislazione locale.

Una donna transgender, Jessica (già Jonathan) Yaniv, ha fatto causa a tredici estetiste che si erano rifiutate di praticarle una depilazione pubica “brasiliana” quando queste hanno scoperto che la donna aveva genitali maschili esterni integri.

Under normal circumstances, we might assume any sane person would laugh at the idea of a man attempting to bring over a dozen women to a Human Rights Tribunal because they didn’t want to touch his genitals. But we are not living under normal circumstances. We are living in a brand new world, wherein men are women the moment they say so, no matter what material reality exists. To question this claim amounts to hate speech and, apparently, could make one guilty of a hate crime… And apparently that means immigrant women … are obligated to touch a man’s genitals if he makes an appointment.