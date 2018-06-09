L’orso in bilico [EN]

Su suggerimento di @Yoghi.

Un articolo dell’Economist racconta come la Russia si sta muovendo in Siria per trovare un equilibrio tra Iran e Israele.

The agreement highlights Mr Putin’s delicate balancing act in the Middle East. Since intervening in Syria’s civil war in late 2015, Russia has positioned itself as the indispensable player, able to speak to nearly all sides. It has maintained contact with Turkey, America and the Arab countries involved in the conflict. Most notably, it has kept good relations with Israel, with which it shares strong cultural and economic ties, as well as Iran, its partner in propping up the regime of Bashar al-Assad, Syria’s blood-soaked president.