Picasso come avversario politico della Spagna franchista [EN]

Genoveva Tusell Garcia in un lungo articolo sul Burlington Magazine racconta il balletto diplomatico e culturale che ha caratterizzato i rapporti tra Pablo Picasso e il regime franchista.

Dalla Guerra Civile fino agli anni ’50 tra l’artista e il regime ci sono state continue oscillazioni nei rapporti reciproci che andavano dalla palese ostilità a vaghe aperture. A dispetto della nota iscrizione di Picasso al Partito Comunista, funzionari franchisti avvicinarono, o tentarono di avvicinare, a più riprese l’artista nel suo esilio parigino per convincerlo a inviare alcune delle sue opere in patria mentre le due icone di Guernica, il quadro e il film-documentario, continuavano a rappresentare delle spine nel fianco del regime spagnolo.

Althought by the mid-1950s Picasso was widely considered the most important artist in the world, for Franco’s regime in Spain he was a political enemy who, only in time, might be accepted for his great achievements, as long as the painter refrained from expressing his political opposition to the regime.

L’autrice ripercorre la carriera dell’artista: l’iniziale disimpegno di Picasso finì con la Guerra Civile Spagnola quando fu nominato direttore del Museo del Prado. L’artista accettò l’incarico, senza però mai entare in servizio, né visitare la Spagna in quel momento.

The painter’s political commitment began with the Spanish Civil War when he was named director of the Museo del Prado. He accepted the appointment but never took up the post, nor did he visit Spain at that time. On the occasion of the 1937 Paris World’s Fair, Picasso was commissioned to paint Guernica for the pavilion of the Spanish Republic and exhibited alongside works by Julio González, Joan Miró and Alexander Calder. These well-known circumstances form the background of what happened after the Civil War. Picasso was considered to be an enemy of the regime and of Spain itself, although, with the passage of time, his enormous significance was gradually accepted.