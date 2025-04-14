Planet Money: Do trade deficits matter?

Un nuovo episodio di Planet Money, il podcast di Economia di NPR.

At the heart of President Trump’s tariffs is this idea that we should not be buying more from other countries than they are buying from us. Basically, he wants to get rid of the trade deficit.

And in the wake of the tariff announcement we got a LOT of questions from listeners about what that means. Do trade deficits matter? Is it bad to have a trade deficit? Are we getting ripped off?

Today on the show – we tackle those questions.