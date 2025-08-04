Planet Money: How 23andMe’s bankruptcy led to a run on the gene bank

Un nuovo episodio di Planet Money, il podcast di economia di NPR.

Reporter Alexi Horowitz-Ghazi’s Aunt Vovi signed up for 23andMe back in 2017, hoping to learn more about the genetic makeup of her ancestors. Vovi was one of over 15 million 23andMe customers who sent their saliva off to be analyzed by the company.

But last month, 23andMe filed for bankruptcy, and it announced it would be selling off that massive genetic database. Today on the show, what might happen to Vovi’s genetic data as 23andMe works its way through the bankruptcy process, how the bankruptcy system has treated consumer data privacy in the past, and what this case reveals about the data that all of us willingly hand over to companies every single day.