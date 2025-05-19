Planet Money: Is the reign of the dollar over?

Un nuovo episodio del podcast di economia di NPR, Planet Money.

For decades, dollars have been the world’s common financial language. Central banks everywhere hold dollars as a way to safely store their wealth. Countries, businesses, and people use it to trade; around 90% of all foreign exchange transactions involve dollars. It’s the world’s money, the world’s “reserve currency.”

But what if that is changing? What if the world stops seeing the dollar as safe?

Today on the show, what is a “reserve currency”? Why is it the dollar? And if the dollar falls from favor, what will replace it?