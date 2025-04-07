Planet Money: Tariffs: what are they good for?

Un nuovo episodio del podcast di NPR, Planet Money.

What are tariffs good for?

For years, mainstream economists have basically said: tariffs are not good. They are an import tax paid by consumers, they’ve said, and they discourage free trade, and we want more! Because free trade has broadly led to more global economic growth.

But global trade hasn’t been all positive for Americans, and in the worldview of President Trump’s administration, tariffs can be used to right some of those wrongs. And the U.S. has economic leverage. So if the U.S. wants to level the playing field, it should use that leverage, and use tariffs to accomplish its policy goals.