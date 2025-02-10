Planet Money: The “chilling effect” of deportations

Chicago sembra essere in cima alla lista delle zone che saranno interessate dai provvedimenti di Trump relativi all’immigrazione: ce ne parla Planet Money, il podcast di economia di NPR.

After being sworn into office, President Trump signed a whole host of executive actions and orders that affirm his campaign promise to crack down on immigration. Trump’s border czar has said Chicago is at the top of the list of places to be targeted. The city is expecting immigration raids, detentions and deportations. In the Little Village neighborhood, where the majority of residents are Mexican or of Mexican descent, people are on edge as they await what’s next. Beyond the many people personally affected, past research suggests everyone could feel the impacts of mass deportation.