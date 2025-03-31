Planet Money: The ‘Crypto Wizard’ vs. Nigeria

Un nuovo episodio del podcast di Economia di NPR, Planet Money:

The trip that changed Tigran Gambaryan’s life forever was supposed to be short — just a few days. When he flew to Nigeria in February of 2024, he didn’t even check a bag. Tigran is a former IRS Special Agent. He made his name investigating high-profile dark web and cryptocurrency cases. Some colleagues called him the ‘Crypto Wizard’ because of his pioneering work tracing crypto transactions for law enforcement. Since 2021, he’s worked at the world’s largest crypto exchange, Binance.

Tigran was in Nigeria as a sort of envoy. He was supposed to meet with government officials and show them that Binance – and crypto itself – was safe, reliable, and law-abiding.