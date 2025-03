L’ultimo numero del podcast Planet Money di NPR.

If you cut every single federal job President Donald Trump wants to cut, how much money would that save?

A president has tried to massively shrink the size of the federal government before. It was in the 90s, under a Democrat.

Today on the show: Where they found waste the last time we really looked. (Hint: it wasn’t jobs.) And why the pace of firings under Trump might start to slow down.