Planet Money: The potato-shaped loophole in free trade

In questo episodio del podcast di NPR, Planet Money, si racconta la saga commerciale americana della patata.

Ever since free trade opened up between the US and Mexico in the 1990s, trillions of dollars of goods have been going back and forth between the two countries, from cars to strawberries to MRI machines to underwear. But one major exception has been fresh American potatoes.

Today on the show, we tell the trade saga of the American potato. For more than 25 years, there was a place that American potatoes could not go to freely. A place that the entire American potato industry was desperate to access. A vast, untapped market: Mexico.

But standing in their way – the Mexican potato lobby and a trade loophole.