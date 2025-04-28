Planet Money: Trade war dispatch from Canada

Un nuovo episodio di Planet Money, il podcast di economia di NPR.

How do you run a business when a trade war is brewing? As President Trump’s tariffs kick in – or are paused or are restarted – businesses around the world are trying to navigate the uncertainty.

And, while trade is this big global thing, it is made up of individual farmers and business owners and truckers and manufacturers. Millions of people all over the world are being forced to reevaluate relationships that they’ve been building for years.

Canadians have had a head start – Trump announced his plan to tariff Canadian goods on day one in office. So in today’s episode: how one Canadian small business is trying to manage the chaos.