Previsioni del tempo: uno studio scopre che la ricostituzione dello strato di ozono fa aumentare la temperatura del pianeta

Il Guardian riporta i risultati di uno studio che ha esaminato i possibili risultati delle azioni intraprese per la ricostituzione dello strato di ozono in base al protocollo di Montreal.

Secondo gli autori, la conseguenza sarà un aumento del riscaldamento globale.

The researchers stress that repairing the ozone layer is still the right thing to do and brings vital health benefits… However, climate policies need to be revised to take into account the unavoidable extra warming associated with ozone layer repair.