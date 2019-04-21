Primary pupils ‘must learn about same-sex relationships’ [EN]

A cura di @Apollyon.

Teachers are calling for same-sex relationships education to be made compulsory in UK primary schools.

The demand, at the National Education Union conference in Liverpool, comes after protests at several primaries in Birmingham over an equality programme.

The protesters said the programme, No Outsiders, clashed with their religious beliefs.

Delegate Deborah Gwynn said primary school pupils would have family members who were members of same-sex couples.

“We want them to feel included,” she said.