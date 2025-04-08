Russia’s Wartime Economy isn’t as Weak as it Looks

In un suo articolo il RUSI “Royal United Services Institute” presenta uno studio di come si sta evolvendo l’economia russa.

Russia’s economic resilience is defying expectations, enabling the Kremlin to sustain its war efforts in Ukraine despite mounting challenges, and raising doubts about hopes for a swift resolution.

Constatando:

Sadly, these hopes are likely to prove misplaced. Russia’s economy has confounded expectations throughout the war and, despite suffering several complications, remains well-placed to support the Kremlin’s ambitions in Ukraine and beyond.

E anche:

Importantly, Russia’s resilience is not purely financial in nature. The foundations of the market economy built in the turbulent 1990s remain strong. Much of Russia’s unexpected adaptability has come not only from its well-trained and professional economic managers, but also from its large and growing class of private business.

