The Urban-Rural Divide: perché la geografia conta

Su segnalazione di @gee.

Su Edge Jonathan Rodden, professore al dipartimento di Scienze Politiche a Stanford, racconta come le differenze tra zone rurali e zone urbanizzate hanno influenzato e continuano ad influenzare la politica l’economia degli USA

In the past, it was dispersed rural interest groups who favored free trade, and concentrated urban producers who wanted protection for their new industries. Now, in the age of the knowledge economy, the relationship has reversed. Much of manufacturing now takes place outside of city centers. Ever since the New Deal and the rise of labor unions, manufacturing has been moving away from city centers and spreading out to exurban and rural areas along interstates, especially in the South. In an era of intense global competition, these have now become the places where voters can be most easily mobilized in favor of trade protection.