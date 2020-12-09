Un aereo a propulsore ionico [EN]

Un gruppo di scienziati ha provato a far volare, per pochi secondi, un prototipo di aeroplanino a propulsione ionica. Ne parla IFLScience

In a paper published today in Nature, a team led by Steven Barrett from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) described how they created a so-called electroaerodynamic-powered plane, one that uses solid-state propulsion, meaning no propellers or jet engines with expendable fuel.

“The future of flight shouldn’t be things with propellers and turbines,” Barrett says in the video below. “[It] should be more like what you see in Star Trek, with a kind of blue glow and something that silently glides through the air.”