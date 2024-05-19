Uno scorcio sulle attività estere della polizia segreta cinese

Four Corners, il principale programma di giornalismo investigativo della radiotelevisione pubblica australiana ABC, ha recentemente pubblicato una intervista ad un ex membro della polizia segreta cinese (video e riassunto testuale).

Il poliziotto intervistato parla a lungo del modus operandi dell’apparato repressivo di Pechino, apparato che può raggiungere anche i dissidenti e gli oppositori politici che vivono rifugiati all’estero.

On a bitterly cold winter morning in China last year, a man who’d spent more than a decade working as a spy for the notorious secret police decided to flee his homeland.

“I spent most of the time in the airport’s bathroom, worried that secret police would find out my plan,” he recalls.

The man – who goes by the name Eric – was no stranger to operating undercover.