Vetrina commerciale di “passaporti d’oro” ospitata in hotel di Londra [EN]

Un articolo del Guardian informa su un evento-vetrina a Londra nel quale l’azienda Henley & Partners, che fornisce consulenze a governi su come far soldi vendendo passaporti, ha radunato tre primi ministri (Albania, Montenegro e l’isola caraibica di Santa Lucia) e altri esponenti politici per facilitare l’incontro tra domanda ed offerta di cittadinanza a pagamento.

L’azienda aveva dichiarato che

Henley & Partners fundamentally rejects any allegation of wrongdoing as well as the wider context created around a series of largely unrelated events and parties. Through its pioneering work over a decade ago, Henley & Partners has driven significant financial and societal benefit through the investment migration programmes that it has helped design and promote to international investors.

Ed uno dei ministri presenti all’evento descrive così il punto di vista dei paesi coinvolti:

“I know that there are controversies around this type of programme… At the same time I strongly believe this is the right way, and this is what we have to do …There are, of course, risks but we cannot deny to our country and our future the enormous potential of this programme.”