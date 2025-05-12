Planet Money: What “Made in China” actually means

Un nuovo episodio del podcast di Economia di NPR, Planet Money.

Virtually every product brought into the United States must have a so-called “country of origin.” Think of it as the official place it comes from. And this is the country that counts for calculating tariffs.

But what does it really mean when something is a “Product of China”? How much of it actually comes from China? And how do customs officials draw the line?

Here in the U.S., the rules are delightfully counterintuitive. A product’s country of origin is not necessarily where that product got on the container ship to come here. It’s not necessarily where most of its ingredients are from or even where most of the manufacturing happened.