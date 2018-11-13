Atleti transgender: tra minacce di morte e regolamenti sportivi

A cura di @Jeby.

Cycling Weekly riporta la storia di Rachel McKinnon, ciclista transgender, nato biologicamente maschio, che è recentemente diventata la prima donna transgender a vincere un Track Cycling Worlds. Dopo la vittoria l’atleta ha ricevuto insulti e minacce via social.

L’articolo approfondisce anche la questione dei regolamenti sportivi relativi agli atleti transgender.

After reviewing 31 national and international transgender sporting policies, including those of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the Football Association and the Lawn Tennis Association, the study concluded that a majority unfairly discriminated against transgender people, especially trans women.

The researchers said that there is no evidence that transgender women have a sporting advantage over athletes born female.