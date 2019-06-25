Cina vs. USA vs. Europa [EN]

A cura di @Temp (modificato)

Il settimanale finanziario Barron’s intervista l’analista Louis-Vincent Gave, che fa una panoramica sui possibili sviluppi dell’assetto geopolitico mondiale, nell’ottica delle potenziali implicazioni economiche sul lungo periodo di una guerra commerciale tra USA e Cina.

We’re moving from a world that was constantly globalizing to one breaking up into three different empires, each with their own currency, reference bond market, supply chains. There are massive investment implications. So if the U.S. and China are now going to try to trip each other up, it’s a bit like when two big dogs fight—you want to stay away.