Come l’alt-right si è infiltrata in “Architecture Twitter” [EN]

A cura di @Billy Pilgrim.

Con un articolo su MEL BETA, Hussein Kesvani racconta come l’alt-right si sia “infiltrata” nei gruppi Twitter in cui si discute di architettura, utilizzando l’avversione verso certa architettura contemporanea e brutalista per promuovere la propria agenda politica.

“The alt-right’s fixation on architectural heritage also reflects the notion of ‘metapolitics,’” Hettie O’Brien writes in the New Statesman, referring to a right-wing theory that political domination is rarely about seizing territory or winning elections, but rather taking over culture and ideas. As such, O’Brien argues the right-wing fascination with “traditional” architecture, especially of Christian buildings like cathedrals, isn’t just about marveling at gothic architecture — it’s also a deliberate political strategy, designed to play on vulnerable white people online. “By adopting a visual language of white marble statues, groups such as Identity Evropa [an American neo-fascist movement] have embarked on a culture war to redefine what and, by implication, who, is ‘authentically’ European.”