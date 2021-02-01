“Il bersaglio perfetto”: la Russia ha coltivato Trump come una sua risorsa per 40 anni.

Il Guardian pubblica un’intervista ad un ex agente del KGB usato come fonte per un libro appena uscito che esplora i rapporti tra Trump e la Russia.

Secondo la fonte, Trump fu individuato come un possibile investimento nei primi anni ‘80, e l’origine dei rapporti risale al 1987, quando il KGB ne individuo’ le caratteristiche psicologiche che era possibile sfruttare:

”… For the KGB, it was a charm offensive. They had collected a lot of information on his personality so they knew who he was personally. The feeling was that he was extremely vulnerable intellectually, and psychologically, and he was prone to flattery.

“This is what they exploited. They played the game as if they were immensely impressed by his personality and believed this is the guy who should be the president of the United States one day: it is people like him who could change the world. They fed him these so-called active measures soundbites and it happened. So it was a big achievement for the KGB active measures at the time”