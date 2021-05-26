John Cena si dice “molto dispiaciuto” per aver definito Taiwan una nazione [EN]

Un breve articolo del Guardian riporta un interessante fatto di cronaca: il campione della WWE John Cena si è scusato (in mandarino) coi suoi fan cinesi per aver definito a Taiwan una “nazione” durante un’intervista rilasciata a inizio mese.

“I made a mistake, I must say right now. It’s so so so so so so important, I love and respect Chinese people,” Cena said to his 600,000 fans on his Chinese Weibo account. “I’m very sorry for my mistakes. Sorry. Sorry. I’m really sorry. You have to understand that I love and respect China and Chinese people.”