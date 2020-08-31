La Merkel ha vinto la sua scommessa

Un articolo sul Guardian analizza i risultati a cinque anni dalla scelta storica della Merkel di aprire la Germania all’eccezionale flusso di richiedenti asilo provenienti dalla Siria: il bilancio è largamente positivo, anche se la scelta è rimasta limitata a quel particolarissimo momento storico, in quanto la Germania ha poi ripreso ad adottare la precedente politica volta a limitare il più possibile gli arrivi.

More than 10,000 people who arrived in Germany as refugees since 2015 have mastered the language sufficiently to enrol at a German university. More than half of those who came are in work and pay taxes. Among refugee children and teenagers, more than 80% say they have a strong sense of belonging to their German schools and feel liked by their peers.