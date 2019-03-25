Le università britanniche saranno multate se continueranno a mettere voti troppo alti [EN]

A cura di @Perodatrent.

Il Guardian riporta che il ministro dell’educazione britannico ha invitato le locali università a modificare la loro politica di attribuzione dei voti, sotto pena di multe. Secondo il ministro c’è un trend ascendente di voti troppo alti, con un conseguente abbassamento del valore del titolo di studio rilasciato dalle università.

“Our universities are world-class and world-leading ” he said. “At the heart of that global reputation is a trust in the quality and high standards of the education provided…Unjustifiable, artificial grade inflation threatens that… We owe it to the hardworking students who have earned those top grades to stamp out this unfair practice.”