L’economia ai tempi della guerra russo-ucraina / 11-17 aprile

Questa settimana proponiamo alcuni articoli e podcast che analizzano i problemi legati alla carenza di fertilizzanti e grani dovuta alla guerra russo-ucraina.

Per chi non lo avesse ancora ascoltato, consigliamo vivamente di recuperare l’episodio “How the war in Ukraine is creating a global food crisis” del podcast The Daily del The New York Times suggerito da Gigliema Bon e Luigia nel thread della settimana scorsa:

Ukraine and Russia are enormous producers of wheat, corn, barley, sunflower oil and fertilizer. One study calculated that the two countries accounted for 12 percent of the world’s calories. With Ukraine under attack and Russia hit with strict sanctions, a huge supply of food is suddenly trapped — with Africa and the Middle East particularly imperiled.

Un articolo di Bloomberg si occupa dello stesso argomento, con particolare attenzione all’Africa occidentale:

The number of people going hungry in West Africa has reached its highest level in decades, with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine exacerbating a food crisis that was already threatening millions of people and straining fragile, coronavirus-ravaged economies.

Business Insider parla degli sforzi economici dei paesi del Medio Oriente per evitare una crisi alimentare in Egitto e possibili ribellioni: