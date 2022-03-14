L’economia ai tempi della guerra russo-ucraina / 14-20 marzo 2022

Jason Fruman su Project Syndicate parla delle conseguenze economiche della guerra in Ucraina:
These energy-price increases will negatively affect the global economy. Europe is especially vulnerable, because it did little in recent years to reduce its dependence on Russian gas, and in some cases – notably, Germany, which abandoned nuclear power – even exacerbated it.
Oil-importing countries will experience a headwind from higher prices. The United States is more hedged: Because its oil production is equal to its oil consumption, more expensive oil is roughly neutral for GDP. But higher oil prices will hurt US consumers while helping a more limited segment of businesses and workers tied to the oil and gas industry. The price surge will also add to inflation, which is already at its highest levels in a generation in the US, Europe, and other advanced economies.
But, in the longer term, Russia will likely be the biggest economic loser from the conflict (after Ukraine, whose losses will go well beyond what can be measured in the national accounts).
Mohamed El-Erian sul Guardian invece sprona i governi a lavorare fin da subito a nuovi piani di ripresa:
Absent a timely policy response, the advanced economies should expect lower growth, worsening inequality, and wider performance discrepancies among countries. Overall, the US is likely to outperform Europe, which is likely to slide into recession, owing to the American economy’s greater internal resilience and agility, though the US Federal Reserve’s failure to respond to inflation in a timely manner last year – a historic policy mistake – will undermine policy flexibility.
Su L’Avvenire, Marco Iasevoli riporta le dichiarazioni di Mario Draghi a seguito del consiglio europeo di Versailles:
Draghi porta un conto: per arrivare dallo 0,6% al 2% di Pil per la difesa concordato con la Nato, e per raggiungere gli obiettivi climatici per il 2030, servono 1,5-2 trilioni di euro. “Nessuno ha queste disponibilità nel bilancio nazionale”. Da qui l’asse con Macron, la mediazione in corso con la Germania di Olaf Scholz e l’obiettivo di avere una bocca da fuoco entro maggio. In uno scenario di “sospensione temporanea” del Patto di stabilità e delle regole sugli aiuti di Stato.
Al rientro in Italia il premier troverà partiti agguerriti sul carovita, e la sua priorità è scacciare via preoccupazioni: “Il 2022 ha già una crescita acquisita per l’incredibile risultato del 2021, il nostro debito non entrerà in sofferenza”. Interventi straordinari di sostegno ci saranno, quindi, ma senza entrare in una sorta di “psicosi”. Da questo punto di vista sembra scemare l’ipotesi di dazi, che chiamerebbero controdazi.
