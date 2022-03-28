L’economia ai tempi della guerra russo-ucraina / 28 marzo – 3 aprile

Il Financial Times parla degli effetti della guerra in Ucraina sulla catena di distrubuzione globale e del fatto che molti investitori stiano scommettendo sulla fine della globalizzazione come la conosciamo ora:

“The Russian invasion of Ukraine has put an end to the globalisation we have experienced over the last three decades,” Larry Fink, chief executive of BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, wrote in his annual letter to shareholders this week. “A large-scale reorientation of supply chains will inherently be inflationary,” he added.

Anche secondo Howard Marks, co-fondatore di Oaktree Capital Managment, la globalizzazione sta per fare passi indietro.

Inoltre, la United Nations Conference on Trade and Development ha recentemente pubblicato un aggiornamento al Trade and Development Report 2021 rivendendo le proiezioni di crescita per il 2022. La guerra in Ucraina e le sue conseguenze macroeconomiche hanno comportato un taglio delle previsioni di crescita globale dal 3.6% al 2.6%.

Infine Foreign Affairs parla delle sanzioni nei confronti della Russia e delle loro conseguenze: