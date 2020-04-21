Li’italia e’ in guai molto piu’ seri di quanto l’Europa voglia ammettere” [EN]

Wolfgang Münchau, giornalista del Financial Times, pubblica un articolo sull’Irish Times esprimendo forte preoccupazione per la situazione finanziaria italiana.
Secondo l’autore, alla fine del Great Lockdown il rapporto debito/PIL sara’ salito al 180% e ci saranno tre possibili scenari:
“My expectation for this week’s virtual meeting of EU leaders is a compromise on a restructuring fund. Once the applause fades and people look at the details, they will realise it will have no macroeconomic relevance.[…] The only available instrument left for the ECB to deploy is former president Mario Draghi’s “outright monetary transactions (OMT)”– the never-launched programme that will forever be associated with his 2012 promise to “do whatever it takes” to save the euro zone. […] This would allow the ECB to undertake unlimited purchases of Italian debt, but only if Italy applies to the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) for an enhanced conditions credit line. […] Another course is for Italy to default, or seek a debt restructuring. […] Finally, there is always the spectre of a euro zone exit.”
