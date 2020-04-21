Li’italia e’ in guai molto piu’ seri di quanto l’Europa voglia ammettere” [EN]

Wolfgang Münchau, giornalista del Financial Times, pubblica un articolo sull’Irish Times esprimendo forte preoccupazione per la situazione finanziaria italiana.

Secondo l’autore, alla fine del Great Lockdown il rapporto debito/PIL sara’ salito al 180% e ci saranno tre possibili scenari:

“My expectation for this week’s virtual meeting of EU leaders is a compromise on a restructuring fund. Once the applause fades and people look at the details, they will realise it will have no macroeconomic relevance.