Li’italia e’ in guai molto piu’ seri di quanto l’Europa voglia ammettere” [EN]

21 Apr 2020 di LaVerdeIrlanda0 commenti

Wolfgang Münchau, giornalista del Financial Times, pubblica un articolo sull’Irish Times esprimendo forte preoccupazione per la situazione finanziaria italiana.

Secondo l’autore, alla fine del Great Lockdown il rapporto debito/PIL  sara’ salito al 180%  e ci saranno tre possibili scenari:

“My expectation for this week’s virtual meeting of EU leaders is a compromise on a restructuring fund. Once the applause fades and people look at the details, they will realise it will have no macroeconomic relevance.

[…] The only available instrument left for the ECB to deploy is former president Mario Draghi’s “outright monetary transactions (OMT)”– the never-launched programme that will forever be associated with his 2012 promise to “do whatever it takes” to save the euro zone.

[…] This would allow the ECB to undertake unlimited purchases of Italian debt, but only if Italy applies to the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) for an enhanced conditions credit line.

[…] Another course is for Italy to default, or seek a debt restructuring.

[…] Finally, there is always the spectre of a euro zone exit.”

