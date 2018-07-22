L’inutile idiota [EN]

A cura di @werner58 (modificato).

Jeremy Shapiro spiega in un articolo per Foreign Policy come negli Stati Uniti stia montando, piuttosto trasversale, l’indignazione per l’atteggiamento troppo acquiescente di Donald Trump nei confronti della Russia. Lo stesso Putin sembra essere imbarazzato dal comportamento di Trump, che sta spingendo la burocrazia statunitense (mai amica della Russia) su posizioni sempre più ostili per compensare quelle del presidente.

Democrats hate Russia because they blame it for Trump’s election; Republicans hate Russia because they always have; the State Department hates Russia because it mistreats U.S. diplomats and breaks agreements; and the Defense Department hates Russia because it’s a peer competitor. Trump’s own advisors hate Russia because they all come from one of those communities. At this point, Trump is very nearly Russia’s last friend in Washington. The fact that he is president of the United States is some compensation—but not as much as one might think.