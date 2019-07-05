L’invenzione della comunità politica nel medioevo [EN]

A cura di @Anna

Andrew Latham parla su Medievalists dei mutamenti culturali che hanno portato alla nascita dell’idea di una comunità politica nel Medioevo.

At the heart of the late medieval ideal of the state stood a historically specific understanding of “political community”. Drawing on the cultural raw materials available to them – especially the recently recovered political thought of Aristotle and the recently revived principles of Roman civil law, but older (especially Biblical, Ciceronian and Germanic) notions as well – later medieval philosophers, scholars, polemicists and jurists articulated a new ideal of political community (communitas politica, civitas, or communitas civilis). And what did this ideal look like?