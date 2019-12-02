Noel Ignatiev e l’abolizione della razza bianca [EN]

Mark LeVine per Al Jazeera argomenta in favore della necessità di abolire la categoria della razza bianca o “whiteness” nella società americana, rifacendosi alle teorie dello storico Noel Ignatiev. Ignatiev, studiando come i gruppi etnici di nuova immigrazione negli Stati Uniti e in particolare gli irlandesi furono via via ammessi nella categoria razziale dei bianchi, è giunto negli anni novanta alla conclusione che la categoria della razza bianca possa e debba essere abbandonata, in favore delle identità etniche, nazionali, culturali e religiose che già appartengono a chi si considera bianco e non sono basate sulla sottomissione di che ne è escluso.

Ignatiev urged those able to identify as white to “be reverse Oreos”. “Defy the rules of whiteness – flagrantly, publicly … Challenge behaviors that reproduce race distinctions.”

He was critical of simple “anti-racism” efforts precisely because they “admit the natural existence of ‘races’ even while opposing social distinctions among them”.

Instead, his abolitionist path was based on a realisation that “race itself is a product of social discrimination; so long as the white race exists, all movements against racism are doomed to fail”.

Reading his work and that of his colleagues, it becomes clear that almost every element of white identity that one might want to preserve is already contained in other identities – ethnic, religious, national, cultural – which do not inherently marginalise and dominate others and whose positive characteristics are diminished rather than augmented by association with whiteness.