Parenti di un malato furiosi per una prognosi infausta formulata tramite videochiamata [EN]

A cura di @Perodatrent.

Il Guardian riporta la notizia che i parenti di un malato in gravi condizioni hanno contestato il modo in cui è stata data la notizia della sua vicina morte.

a robot machine rolled into his room in the intensive care unit that night and a doctor told the 78-year-old patient by video call he would likely die within days.

La figlia del paziente ha dovuto ripetere le parole del medico perché il padre non ci sentiva bene da un orecchio, e la macchina non poteva arrivare dall’altro lato del letto.

Steve Pantilat, chief of the palliative medicine division at University of California, San Francisco, said he did not know the details in the case but that the robot technology had done wonders for patients and their families, some of whom are too far away for in-person visits. The video meetings were warm and intimate, he said, adding that not all in-person discussions have empathy and compassion.