Perché la Cina sta diventando il primo “elettrostato”

Un articolo di ABC AUS parla di come la Cina possa diventare il primo “elettrostato”, basato sull’uso di energia elettrica prodotta da fonti rinnovabili, e non dipendente da combustibili fossili.

In pochi anni, grazie a sussidi e pianificazione, tutto il settore dell’elettrico cinese è cresciuto a ritmi vertiginosi, e oggi il paese ospita metà dell’energia eolica, solare, e delle auto elettriche di tutto il mondo. Nell’aprile di quest’anno la Cina ha installato 45,2 GW di pannelli solari, ossia più di tutti quelli che ne ha installato finora l’Australia – un paese che peraltro è fra i primi posti nel settore. Questa evoluzione non è dovuta tanto a un sentimento ambientalista, quanto piuttosto alla necessità di tagliare la dipendenza dai combustibili fossili e dalle linee di approvigionamento: l’obiettivo è essere autonomi dal punto di visto energetico. Ci sono però anche dei benefici per il pianeta: la Cina produce da sola il 30% delle emissioni climalteranti, quindi la sua diminuzione (dell’1,6%, sembra, nel corso del primo trimestre del 2025) è cruciale per limitare il riscaldamento globale. La Cina, inoltre, esporta tecnologie che vanno in questo senso come le auto elettriche o i pannelli solari, per i quali è il leader mondiale in tutta la filiera.

Le conseguenze per un paese come l’Australia saranno molto rilevanti.

For Australia, one of the world’s largest exporters of coal and gas, there is plenty to take from this, with China’s furious electrification paving the way for the rest of the world to follow. “Even if we have these climate wars here still … we can bicker about how quickly we should transition away from fossil fuels domestically [but] the rest of the world is ultimately going to decide how much they’ll be buying of our coal, gas and iron ore,” Dr Gosens said. I think that’s the biggest risk — that we fail to prepare for something and that these changes will be much quicker than we currently anticipate.”

For Climate Energy Finance’s Caroline Wang, it’s in Australia’s interest to be clear-eyed about what’s happening in China. (…) This is the world’s largest emitter, the largest population. If they’ve managed to do it in quite a short time — a decade — it’s a kind of achievement that we haven’t seen any other country achieve. And so it’s very inspiring. Seeing that on the ground gave me hope for other countries, including Australia … there are lessons there to be learned.”