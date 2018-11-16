Riguardo i dubbi sulle onde gravitazionali [EN+IT]

A cura di @werner58 e @NedCuttle21(Ulm).
Sabine Hossenfelder, nota fisica teorica, discute sul suo blog le recenti contestazioni alla collaborazione LIGO, il gruppo scientifico che ha annunciato la prima osservazione diretta di onde gravitazionali nel 2015.
Le contestazioni non sono in realtà molto nuove, ma sono arrivate solo negli ultimi tempi alla ribalta per via di un articolo pubblicato su New Scientist.
Come sempre, Sabine H. non le manda a dire quando rileva quelli che ritiene essere errori di comunicazione da parte degli scienziati:
Dal primo blog post su Backreaction:
For me the issue with the Danish group’s criticism was not whether the signal is real. LIGO people pointed out problems with the Danes’ analysis to me that even I could understand. No, the issue for me was that the collaboration didn’t make an effort helping others to reproduce their analysis. They also did not put out an official response, indeed have not done so until today. I thought then – and still think – this is entirely inappropriate of a scientific collaboration. It has not improved my opinion that whenever I raised the issue LIGO folks would tell me they have better things to do.
So here is my summary: The involved parties don’t bother to explain their research, they do not talk to each other, and the spokesperson of the criticized collaboration refuses to respond to criticism. Besides this, I have received zero information about the research behind any of these claims. The biggest drama I can see here is a complete breakdown of scholarly communication.
Della questione parla anche un articolo pubblicato su Wired, spiegando che alcuni ricercatori del Niels Bohr Institute, non ci sarebbero abbastanza prove per affermare che gli interferometri Virgo e Ligo abbiano effettivamente registrato, nel 2015, il passaggio di un’onda gravitazionale prodotta dallo scontro tra due buchi neri.
