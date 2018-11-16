Riguardo i dubbi sulle onde gravitazionali [EN+IT]

A cura di @werner58 e @NedCuttle21(Ulm).

Sabine Hossenfelder, nota fisica teorica, discute sul suo blog le recenti contestazioni alla collaborazione LIGO, il gruppo scientifico che ha annunciato la prima osservazione diretta di onde gravitazionali nel 2015.

Le contestazioni non sono in realtà molto nuove, ma sono arrivate solo negli ultimi tempi alla ribalta per via di un articolo pubblicato su New Scientist.

Come sempre, Sabine H. non le manda a dire quando rileva quelli che ritiene essere errori di comunicazione da parte degli scienziati:

Dal primo blog post su Backreaction:

For me the issue with the Danish group’s criticism was not whether the signal is real. LIGO people pointed out problems with the Danes’ analysis to me that even I could understand. No, the issue for me was that the collaboration didn’t make an effort helping others to reproduce their analysis. They also did not put out an official response, indeed have not done so until today. I thought then – and still think – this is entirely inappropriate of a scientific collaboration. It has not improved my opinion that whenever I raised the issue LIGO folks would tell me they have better things to do.