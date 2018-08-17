Straight outta Kazakhstan

Su suggerimento to di @jenji.

Su Eurasianet, un articolo parla dell’hip hop kazako ma non solo e del suo successo presso il pubblico russo.

As hip-hop culture continues to spread across the Russian-speaking world, some of the most prominent artists are not ethnically Russian, even if they perform in the Russian language. Front and center is the Tatar-Jewish Timati – the most commercially successful Russian-language rapper, who ranks fourth in wealth on Forbes’ ranking of Russian entertainment and sports stars.