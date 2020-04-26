Un ripensamento sulla questione dei debiti pubblici [EN]

In questo articolo di TheJournal si osserva come il Fondo Monetario Internazionale sia passato da una linea di politiche di austerity ad un approccio fortemente interventista dell’attore pubblico:
IMF chief economist Gita Gopinath (in another extraordinary press conference earlier this month) likened the latest crisis to the Great Depression of the 1930s and explained that the output losses caused by ‘the Great Lockdown’ would cause “a deep recession”, that will scar the global economy.
Once the recovery has happened and we are past the pandemic phase, for advanced economies, it would be essential to undertake a broad-based stimulus.
L’articolo prosegue spiegando come nel 2008 la crisi fosse vista come un problema di debiti sovrani. La paura che i tassi di interesse rimanessero più alti del tasso di crescita delle economie, portando ad una insostenibilità del livello di indebitamento, era stata la spinta per le politiche di austerità.
But in more recent years with interest rates so low, there’s a sort of a sense that maybe the amount of public debt that countries can actually carry is bigger than we previously thought.
Nell’articolo rimane una nota di preoccupazione per le politiche europee:
Although there was a small glimmer of hope this week when leaders agreed to release €540 billion in recovery funds through existing mechanisms, “The Europeans, in a sense, haven’t got their act together,” Barrett says.
