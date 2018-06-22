USA e Cina proseguono la loro guerra commerciale [EN]

a cura di Giovanni

La guerra tariffaria tra USA e Cina prosegue. Trump è andato avanti nell’escalation, con 50 miliardi di tariffe su beni cinesi, cui Pechino ha reagito immediatamente con azioni speculari. Ne parla il NYT:

The trade actions could ripple through the global economy, fracturing supply chains and costing jobs at American companies that will be forced to absorb higher prices. Although the United States economy is especially strong, the tariffs are expected to drive up prices for American consumers as well as for businesses that depend on China for parts.