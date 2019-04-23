I limiti di velocità necessari [EN]

A cura di @Anna.

Sarah Leo Racconta su Lapham’s Quarterly preoccupazioni e contromisure legislative negli Stati Uniti all’epoca delle prime automobili.

America was not ready for the mass production of the automobile. At the turn of the century, thousands of motorized vehicles on Main Streets originally intended for pedestrians and horse-drawn carriages suddenly choked intersections and gave new meaning to the word traffic […]

Movement stalled in every town large enough to have a commercial district, prompting then U.S. secretary of commerce Herbert Hoover to declare a national crisis. “Are we consuming the new living conveniences faster than we can digest them?” he questioned. “Are we not like one who overeats?”