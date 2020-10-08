La Cina non è mai stata così malvista [EN]

Pewresearch riporta che il gradimento dell’opinione pubblica verso la Cina nei paesi sviluppati è ai minimi storici a causa della gestione iniziale della pandemia.

Views of China have grown more negative in recent years across many advanced economies, and unfavorable opinion has soared over the past year, a new 14-country Pew Research Center survey shows. Today, a majority in each of the surveyed countries has an unfavorable opinion of China. And in Australia, the United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden, the United States, South Korea, Spain and Canada, negative views have reached their highest points since the Center began polling on this topic more than a decade ago.