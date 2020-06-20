La stampa americana si sta autodistruggendo [EN]

Un articolo di Matt Taibbi critica il ruolo della stampa a proposito della copertura delle proteste relative all’uccisione di George Floyd e descrive la “moral mania” dei media americani, che a suo avviso avrebbe portato a un clima intimidatorio e tossico all’interno delle redazioni dei giornali di orientamento liberal.

Police violence, and Trump’s daily assaults on the presidential competence standard, are only part of the disaster. On the other side of the political aisle, among self-described liberals, we’re watching an intellectual revolution. It feels liberating to say after years of tiptoeing around the fact, but the American left has lost its mind. It’s become a cowardly mob of upper-class social media addicts, Twitter Robespierres who move from discipline to discipline torching reputations and jobs with breathtaking casualness.

The leaders of this new movement are replacing traditional liberal beliefs about tolerance, free inquiry, and even racial harmony with ideas so toxic and unattractive that they eschew debate, moving straight to shaming, threats, and intimidation. They are counting on the guilt-ridden, self-flagellating nature of traditional American progressives, who will not stand up for themselves, and will walk to the Razor voluntarily.